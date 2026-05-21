Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team seeks strong run in state tourney

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team, under longtime head coach Beth Larkin, hopes to make another strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament that begins May 28.

The Ridgers last season lost in the North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional final to Mountain Lakes by an 11-10 score to finish with a 13-7 record.

In 2024, the Ridgers won the South Jersey, Group 1 sectional title and then won the Group 1 state title by beating Mountain Lakes 9-8 to cap the season at 17-6.

The Ridgers lost at Sparta 11-9 on May 13. Junior Claudia Brennan scored five goals and senior Addison Townson scored three goals. Senior Grace Sutton had one goal and two assists. Freshman Carly Junger had two assists.

GRHS lost to Mendham 10-9 on May 15 at Watsessing Park field to move to 8-7 on the season. Townson scored four goals and Brennan scored three goals. Sophomore Olivia Torrisi had one goal and three assists and Sutton had one goal and one assist. Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Medlar made six saves.

Larkin has been the GRHS head coach since 2009.

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