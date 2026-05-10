Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams competed Tuesday, April 28, in the Essex County Relays Championships at West Orange High School. Then on Friday, May 1, the GRHS teams competed at the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division Championships at Montclair High School’s Woodman Field. In both championships in the photo gallery below, the Ridgers are pictured wearing their red singlets.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge High School assistant track and field coach Christopher Troyano

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