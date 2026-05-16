Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE — The ninth-seeded Glen Ridge High School softball team enjoyed a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers lost at top-seeded Mount St. Dominic 6-0 in the quarterfinals Friday, May 8, to move to 9-7 on the season.

GRHS defeated No. 24 seed University 22-0 April 29 in the first round and upset No. 8 seed Montclair 3-1 in the second round April 30. The Ridgers defeated West Orange 17-5 Monday, May 4, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at West Orange. Junior Catie Buntrock and freshman Charlotte Hogan each went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Sophomore Cali Conomos had a double and drove in two runs. Junior Ella Bernstein had two singles and two RBIs.

Glen Ridge defeated Mountain Lakes 17-4 Thursday, May 7, in an independent game. Buntrock went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five RBIs and three runs; Hogan went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run; Conomos went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI; junior Fiona Loftus went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI; junior Ella Bernstein went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Senior Annie Doud tossed a five-inning complete game with six strikeouts.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry