May 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

CHS girls lacrosse tops Mount St. Dominic LOGO-CHS Columbia

CHS girls lacrosse tops Mount St. Dominic

May 13, 2026 18
Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament

May 13, 2026 18
Orange HS girls flag football team enjoys five-game win streak LOGO-OHS

Orange HS girls flag football team enjoys five-game win streak

May 13, 2026 28
Columbia baseball team wins in thrilling fashion in GNT quarters LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia baseball team wins in thrilling fashion in GNT quarters

May 13, 2026 0

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LOGO-CHS Columbia
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CHS girls lacrosse tops Mount St. Dominic

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LOGO-CHS Columbia
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Columbia baseball team wins in thrilling fashion in GNT quarters

Joe Ragozzino May 13, 2026 0
LOGO-CHS Columbia
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CHS’ Monagle, Yarde win at the county track meet

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SOFT-CHS Shupe
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A great pitcher and hitter: Columbia HS softball star Claire Shupe gets 600th strikeout and becomes all-time hits leader in school history

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Columbia HS boys lacrosse standout Mason Wolpov gains 200th career point

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LOCAL SPORTS

Former CHS football coach Mobley to be inducted into Essex Coaches Hall of Fame FOOT-CHS Mobley1 1

Former CHS football coach Mobley to be inducted into Essex Coaches Hall of Fame

May 13, 2026 2
CHS girls lacrosse tops Mount St. Dominic LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

CHS girls lacrosse tops Mount St. Dominic

May 13, 2026 18
Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament

May 13, 2026 18
Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match LOGO-SHP 4

Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match

May 13, 2026 25

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