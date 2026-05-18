Tyson principal celebrated by faculty and students at school

May 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

IHS student wins scholarship contest IRV-Guesy Amponsah-C

IHS student wins scholarship contest

May 13, 2026 9
Stevenson twins making their mark for West Orange HS baseball team this season BASE-WO Stevenson1

Stevenson twins making their mark for West Orange HS baseball team this season

May 14, 2026 44
West Essex Highlands is rejected WO-West Essex4-C

West Essex Highlands is rejected

May 13, 2026 72
Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-GR SEC outdoor8

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships

May 6, 2026 76

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LOCAL SPORTS

Former CHS football coach Mobley to be inducted into Essex Coaches Hall of Fame FOOT-CHS Mobley1 1

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CHS girls lacrosse tops Mount St. Dominic LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

CHS girls lacrosse tops Mount St. Dominic

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Glen Ridge HS softball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

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Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match LOGO-SHP 4

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