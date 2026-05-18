Tyson principal celebrated by faculty and students at school

By Mirvetk Tonuzi

Special to the Record-Transcript

Students, teachers, and staff alike flanked the halls of the middle school at Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts, waiting to surprise Principal John English in honor of School Principals’ Day on May 1.

Teachers held party horns, students created signs, and more students filled the balcony of the atrium to celebrate their leader.

Assistant Principal Terrence Bell led the charge after Nigera Barden and Tiffany Wiley-Grant approached him with the idea. Bell moved through the hallway, making sure students, teachers, and staff were ready and in position before English arrived.

At one point, he jokingly ducked behind a plant and said, “Okay, everybody hide.” Laughter broke out as all eyes turned toward the entrance doors in anticipation.

“Do you see him yet?” someone called out.

“Not yet,” another replied.

Then one teacher prompted, “What should we chant?” As the group waited, teachers quickly discussed what to say when English arrived.

Moments later, when he walked through the doors, the chant began with a determined rhythm — louder and louder still — until the hallway filled with joyful voices and thunderous applause. His eyes widened in surprise, and a smile quickly spread across his face as even more applause followed. It was a hero’s welcome.

Assistant Principals Bell and Carter-Anderson followed behind as English was cheered down the hallway in congratulatory fashion, high-fiving staff and students along the corridor before returning to the atrium.

Reflecting on the surprise, Bell said the most meaningful part was “just seeing his face and knowing that he is loved.”

English also reflected on the moment, saying, “It was so unexpected. I didn’t know what was going on, and I was very, very surprised. It was humbling, and I am very appreciative and thankful that I have the greatest students and staff a person could ask for. It was a great start to the end of the week.”

He added, “As principal, sometimes you have to redirect students, hold them accountable, and make difficult decisions, so it was very nice to see that they still appreciate me. Moments like this remind you why you do the work.”

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