West Essex Highlands is rejected

May 13, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-GR SEC outdoor8

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships

May 6, 2026 45
‘Lion King’ teaches more than acting EO-Lion King1-C

‘Lion King’ teaches more than acting

May 5, 2026 47
Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony TRACK-CHS Baker

Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony

May 6, 2026 86
Maplewoodstock dates and line up announced MAP-Maplewoodstock16

Maplewoodstock dates and line up announced

May 5, 2026 109

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS softball team victorious SOFT-WO team 1

West Orange HS softball team victorious

May 13, 2026 1
West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7 BASE-WO team 2

West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7

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Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals LOGO-BEL2 3

Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals

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Nutley HS softball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals LOGO-Nutley 4

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