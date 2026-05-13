Jespy House breaks new ground – with photo gallery

May 13, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange gets $250K for Fellowship Center – with photo gallery EO-Fellowship Center17

East Orange gets $250K for Fellowship Center – with photo gallery

May 13, 2026 20
Undercover Music Fest returns to Sloan Street lot in South Orange (see photo gallery from last year) MAP-SO Music39-C

Undercover Music Fest returns to Sloan Street lot in South Orange (see photo gallery from last year)

May 13, 2026 11
Affordability is top priority for Onyema MAP-Chigozie Onyema2

Affordability is top priority for Onyema

May 5, 2026 101
Photo Gallery: Magic and puppets in the library IRV-Spring Welcome34

Photo Gallery: Magic and puppets in the library

May 5, 2026 83

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS softball team victorious SOFT-WO team 1

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West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7 BASE-WO team 2

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Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals LOGO-BEL2 3

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Nutley HS softball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals LOGO-Nutley 4

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