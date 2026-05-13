West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated West Orange and Kinnelon, and lost to Columbia to move to 13-7 on the season.

Seniors Jordan Jackson and Jay Stevenson each hit a solo home run, and junior Nicholas Riley went 2-for-5 with two doubles in the 11-5 home win over West Milford on May 4 in an independent game. Senior Shep Stevenson, Jay’s twin, pitched five innings, striking out four, for the win.

The Mountaineers, seeded fifth, lost at fourth-seeded Columbia 1-0 eight innings in the quarterfinals of the Greater Newark Tournament on May 6. Jay Stevenson went 3-for-4. Senior Jack Pimm pitched 7.2 innings, allowing seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts to take the hard-luck loss.

WOHS defeated Kinnelon 5-0 on May 8 at home in an independent game. Sophomore Jacob Jackson pitched a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts. Senior Liam Ramos had two doubles and an RBI. Pimm had two singles and two RBIs. Senior Ethan Almengo had a single and an RBI.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange HS baseball head coach Tim Blumkin

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