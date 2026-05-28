May 28, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

May 27, 2026 23
UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP

UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet

May 25, 2026 72
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats No. 1 team in the country LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats No. 1 team in the country

May 19, 2026 54
Seton Hall Prep golf team wins three matches during the week, improves to 13-3 LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep golf team wins three matches during the week, improves to 13-3

May 19, 2026 36

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in state sectional tournament LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in state sectional tournament

May 27, 2026 3
Columbia HS softball team begins quest for sectional title LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

Columbia HS softball team begins quest for sectional title

May 27, 2026 6
Photo gallery: Irvington HS softball team victorious to end good season SOFT-IHS 8393 3

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Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 22-5 BASE-SHP GNT4 4

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