Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 22-5

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 22-5 on the season. On Tuesday, May 19, the Pirates hosted Caldwell at Porcello Field and defeated the Chiefs 8-3. In the four-run first inning, senior Jordan Burwell drove in two runs, while junior Joey Maiella and Aiden Nugent each drove in one run. They extended their lead to 7-0 in the second inning when senior Devin Aiken and Nugent each drove in a run and the other run scored on a wild pitch. After Caldwell made it 7-2 after the third inning, the Pirates scored their final run on an RBI by Maiella. Junior Angel Salcedo (4-1) picked up the victory, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

The next day, Seton Hall hosted Ramapo and dropped a 4-3 decision in five innings due to lightning and rain. After Ramapo built a 3-0 lead, the Pirates tied the score in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double by senior Daniel Comtios and a two-run single by junior Michael D’Antuono.

On Friday, May 22, the Pirates traveled to Roxbury High School and defeated the Gaels 9-3. They were led by senior Xavier McKnight (3-for-4, two runs scored and two RBIs); Burwell (2-for-3, three RBIs); Aiken (1-for-2, three RBIs); and D’Antuono (pinch-hit RBI single). Sophomore Matthew Filiaci picked up his first varsity victory, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing zero runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks, and he hit one batter.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association seeded the Pirates No. 4 in the Non-Public “A” North State Tournament bracket. They will host the winner of the Hudson Catholic and St. Joseph Regional (Montvale) at a date and time to be announced.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

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