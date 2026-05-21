WEST ORANGE — On Tuesday, May 12, the Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeated the No. 1 team in the country, Brunswick school from Connecticut, 8-6 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial field in West Orange. With the score tied at 5-5 in the fourth quarter, senior Bryce Pfeffer scored an unassisted goal to give the Pirates a 6-5 lead with 8:03 left. Senior Owen Dunleavy made it 7-5 with 3:16 left on an assist from junior Jack Merklinger.

After Brunswick made it 7-6 with 1:45 left, Merklinger sealed the victory with an unassisted goal with 1:02 left. Senior Lucas Angel was 6-of-10 at the faceoff dot, while junior Josh Grannum was 4-of-8. Senior Brennan Lyons had 15 saves.

On Thursday, May 14, the Pirates hosted Glen Ridge and defeated the Ridgers 13-2. Merklinger led the scoring with five goals and four assists, while Dunleavy scored two goals. The other goal-scorers were senior Quinlan Oakes and Pfeffer; juniors Drew Merklinger, Jagger Zemachson and Zeke Freijomil; and sophomore Daniel Rossomano. At the faceoff X, Angel was 5-of-6, Grannum was 4-of-4, and senior Michael Scurti was 3-of-8. Lyons had nine saves.

On Saturday morning, May 16, the Pirates hosted Pope John XXIII (Sparta) and defeated the Lions 14-3 to raise their record to 9-7. They were led by senior Alex Ante, who scored two goals, while the other scorers each had one goal: Dunleavy, Oakes, Pfeffer, and seniors Drew Merklinger, Brady Manzo and Michael Hug; juniors Derek Sabel, Liam Peterson, Freijomil and Hunter Nowack; sophomore Rossomano; and freshman Matthew Solomon. At the faceoff dot, Angel was 7-of-8, Grannum was 6-of-6 and Scurti was 6-of-7. Lyons had five saves, while senior Nixon Purnell had one save.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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