WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School softball team defeated Bloomfield, Mountain Lakes, Union and Becton to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to 15-10 on the season.

WOHS defeated Bloomfield 12-2 on May 12 at home. Senior Chloe Chrobocinski went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, senior Maddie Cancel had two singles and three RBIs, sophomore Mimi Deer had a single and drove in two runs, and senior Annabel Reiley had a single and an RBI. Sophomore Lilyn Chrobocinski struck out nine and allowed three hits for the win.

WOHS won at Mountain Lakes 15-3 on May 13. Cancel went 4-for-5, senior Leilani Bird hit a home run and had three RBIs, senior Erin Feeney went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, and senior Olivia Jacobs went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Lilyn Chrobocinski allowed three runs on six hits and one walk, striking out five.

The Mountaineers defeated Union 12-5 on May 15 at Union. Cancel went 4-for-5 with a double and a solo home run. Bird went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI; senior Erin Feeney went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Jacobs went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Lilyn Chrobocinski struck out 10 for the win.

WOHS won at Becton 18-3 on May 16 in East Rutherford. Cancel went 3-for-4 with two triples, a home run and five RBIs. Chloe Chrobocinski went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Bird went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Jacobs went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs and Deer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Mountaineers, seeded No. 9, will visit No. 8 seed Bloomfield in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, May 26. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 seed Morris Knolls and No. 16 seed Hackensack in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 28.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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