GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys volleyball team defeated Technology 25-17, 25-7 on May 11 and Barringer 25-12, 25-22 on May 13, both at home; and defeated Bard 25-12, 26-24 on May 14 and Irvington 25-16, 25-14 on May 15, both on the road, to extend its winning streak to eight matches and improve to 19-6 on the season.

The team has been led by junior Niki Botev, Filip Ruggiero, Linus Tulleson, Aiden Piano, Aaron Winslow;and sophomores Batu Yagiz and Sebastian Frias.

The Ridgers hope to make a strong run in the state tournament. GRHS, seeded third, will host No. 14 seed Paterson Arts in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament on Wednesday, May 27. The winner will face either No. 6 seed West Caldwell Tech or No. 11 seed Newark Data Science in the quarterfinals on May 29.

The top seed is Passaic Charter and the No. 2 seed is Hoboken.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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