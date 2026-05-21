WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep golf team won three matches last week to improve to 13-3 on the season. On Tuesday, May 12, the Pirates defeated St. John Vianney 145-163, behind sophomore Lukas Devries, who had a 34, senior Evan Frey’s 36, senior Nash DePaul’s 37, junior Preston Nitche’s 38, senior Alex Ocejo’s 39 and senior Trey Fogliano’s 41.

The next day, they defeated Millburn 161-185, behind Devries’ 38, DePaul’s 40 and Nitche’s 41. On Thursday, May 14, the Pirates defeated Montclair 148-168, behind Devries’ 35, Ocejo’s 36 and DePaul’s 37.

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