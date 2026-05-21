May 21, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats No. 1 team in the country LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats No. 1 team in the country

May 19, 2026 8
Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title BASE-SHP GNT

Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title

May 19, 2026 31
Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match LOGO-SHP

Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match

May 13, 2026 58
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team tops Iona Prep LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team tops Iona Prep

May 13, 2026 55

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team seeks strong run in state tourney LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team seeks strong run in state tourney

May 20, 2026 3
Bloomfield Junior Bengals football has great year, teams gear up for playoffs Junior Bengals 2

Bloomfield Junior Bengals football has great year, teams gear up for playoffs

May 20, 2026 4
West Orange HS flag football team is No. 1 seed, advances to SFC South quarterfinals LOGO-WO 3

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Bloomfield HS track teams impress at state sectional meet TRACK-BHSsectionals2 4

Bloomfield HS track teams impress at state sectional meet

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