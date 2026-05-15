Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep golf team participated in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey Non-Public state team Tournament at Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange on May 4. The Pirates finished in fourth place, shooting a 313.

Sophomore Lukas Devries and senior Nash DePaul each shot a 74, as both have qualified for the state finals at the Raritan Valley Country Club in Bridgewater Township.

On May 5, the Pirates defeated Verona 156-165 behind Devries’ 37, senior Evan Frey’s 38 and senior Trey Fogliano’s 40.

On May 6, Seton Hall defeated Newark Academy 147-152 behind Devries’ 33, senior Alex Ocejo’s 37, DePaul’s 38 and Frey’s 39. On May 7, the Pirates defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 148-171 to improve its team record to 10-3 on the season.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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