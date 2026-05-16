Presentation covers development of the Oranges

Why are there four Oranges but no North Orange?

This was one of the questions Bryn Douds, president of the South Orange Historical & Preservation Society, recently answered at a meeting.

The presentation, which was given St. Andrew’s Church, began with Douds talking about early names for New Jersey. With the Hudson on the east and the Delaware on the west, New Jersey situated in between was originally called “Scheyichbi” which was Lenape for “land between the waters.”

After the Dutch arrived in the 1630s, “New Jersey was called ‘New Netherlands,” said Douds.

Douds explained that he received his information from a pamphlet by John F. Snyder called “The Story of New Jersey’s Civil Boundaries 1606—1968.”

The early history of Orange began with pilgrims arriving in Newark in 1666, referring to areas to their west as the “Mountain Society.” In 1780 Orange was referred to as “Orangefield.”

“Orange” was from England’s ruling house, the House of Orange. “In 1796 official records began using ‘Orange’,” said Douds.

And in 1806, Orange Township was officially separated from Newark. In 1834, Clinton Township was formed from the southern portion of Orange Township, along with parts of Newark, Elizabeth, and Union Townships.

Douds explained the reason why there’s no North Orange.

Before Orange was formed in 1806, Caldwell Township was formed in 1798. And in 1863 West Orange Township was formed.

“Fundamentally, ‘north’ was occupied by other townships,” he said. “The Oranges split up during the Civil War. In 1868 Montclair split from Bloomfield. Later on, investors founded a town they called New Orange. A lot of people were coming into Orange. New Orange wasn’t in the Oranges and it didn’t work out.”

Between 1861 and 1863 Orange Township got split up. “Civil War soldiers who left Orange came home to new townships,” said Douds.

In 1861 South Orange was officially created. In 1862 the township of Fairmont was created but only had a brief existence before becoming West Orange the following year. East Orange was also created that year.

Early names for South Orange were Mountain Society and Chestnut Hill.

Douds said that South Orange first appeared in print in Wood’s Gazette in 1793 when Nathan Squier advertised wood for sale.

“South Orange borders were not final until 1935,” said Douds.

Throughout the years South Orange Village has had various names. In 1861 it was called South Orange Township. In 1869 South Orange Village split from South Orange Township and it was official in 1904. In 1922 South Orange Township officially changed its name to Maplewood Township. And in 1978, it was called The Township of South Orange Village. “Because townships got more federal revenue-sharing dollars,” said Douds.

Finally, in March 2024 it became South Orange Village after a public vote.

The South Orange neighborhoods are Newstead, Upper Wyoming, Lower Wyoming, West Montrose, Montrose Park, Tuxedo Park, Seton Hall University, Seton Village, Village Colonials, Academy Heights, Farrell Field, and South Mountain.

The next meeting for the South Orange Historical Society will be on Wednesday, June 3. The topic will be “The Windows of St. Andrew & Holy Communion.”

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