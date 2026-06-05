Kelly celebrates its 10th anniversary

WEST ORANGE — Kelly Elementary School welcomed former principal Joanne Pollara on May 19 to celebrate the anniversary of the renaming of Pleasantdale Elementary School after astronauts and West Orange hometown heroes Mark and Scott Kelly.

It was an exciting day, May 19, 2016, in West Orange as the Kellys, former Gov. Richard Codey, then assemblyman and now Sen. John McKeon, township and board of education officials, news outlets, and students and staff gathered for a ceremony to rename Pleasantdale to Kelly Elementary. Pollara was principal at the time and orchestrated the iconic event along with teams from the school district, township, and NASA.

The students also had the honor of talking to Scott Kelly while he was working on the International Space Station. The Kelly school sign features a rocket ship and displays line the hallways of the school as a reminder of its most famous students.

Principal David Marion introduced Pollara, who recounted the story of Mark and Scott Kelly as they began their journey at Pleasantdale School and moved on to careers in the United States Navy and NASA.

“The renaming took place on our front lawn,” she said, “and lots of dignitaries and important people were there. But the most important people were Mark and Scott Kelly, students, and staff.”

Following a luncheon at the school, “we had a ‘clap-in’ as the Kellys walked through the halls of the elementary school now named for them. We all gathered in the gym and they spoke to us about their journeys into space and how they loved being back home at Kelly Elementary School. That’s when they presented me with my cherished flight jacket just like the ones they wore!”

Pollara ended her comments by discussing what she had learned from the Kellys.

“First, I learned about courage. Not just the courage it takes to be an astronaut, but to do what is right – even when no one is looking. They showed us that dreams take hard work and courage to become real. Courage doesn’t mean that you are not afraid. It means being afraid and doing what is right anyway.”

“Secondly, I learned about collaboration. Whether you’re flying a space shuttle mission or living on the ISS you have to work closely with other astronauts.

Whether or not a person is your friend you need to treat one another with respect, work together to solve problems, and reach new heights.”

“Lastly, I learned to celebrate successes – even the small ones.”

As a special surprise, event organizers Nicole Dalle-Malle and Anthony Carsillo presented a slide show made on May 19, 2016 that captured the day. Sen. Mark Kelly and his brother Scott also sent video messages to the students to mark the occasion.

Senator Kelly stated, “When we returned to West Orange for the renaming ceremony, my brother and I talked about things like perseverance, curiosity, and believing in yourself even when things feel difficult. Those were the lessons that helped my brother and I chase our dreams of going into space, and it’s those same lessons that are going to carry all of you to do great things.”

Scott Kelly added, “Find that one thing that inspires you. Go out there and find your spark. When Mark and I returned 10 years ago, we talked about perseverance when things got difficult, and these are the things that make our community stronger. How good you are at the beginning is not where you will wind up.”

To end the assembly, Principal Marion and Dalle-Malle raffled off two books written by Sen. Kelly: a chapter book entitled “Astrotwins” and a picture book called “Mousetronaut Goes to Mars” to excited students.

“Learn like astronauts,” said Pollara.” It is important that you know that you are all part of the Kelly mission to prepare, explore, collaborate, and celebrate! Learn like astronauts so you can reach your own stars. Remember, it all starts here.”

About the Author Cynthia Cumming Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry