Kelly celebrates its 10th anniversary

June 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Six West Orange HS baseball players, 1 softball player honored at college signing ceremony BASE-WO signings

Six West Orange HS baseball players, 1 softball player honored at college signing ceremony

May 27, 2026 63
WOHS hosts panel of attorneys WO-Law Panel1-C

WOHS hosts panel of attorneys

May 20, 2026 87
West Orange HS football alum Karriem hosts camp FOOT-WO Karriem1

West Orange HS football alum Karriem hosts camp

May 13, 2026 99
One family’s Holocaust story WO-Holocaust Story1-C

One family’s Holocaust story

May 5, 2026 199

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final

June 3, 2026 10
No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals

June 3, 2026 11
Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals LOGO-SHP 3

Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals

June 3, 2026 18
West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 14-1, reaches South final LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 14-1, reaches South final

June 3, 2026 13

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