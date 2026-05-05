Columbia High School student receives governor’s award for art

Columbia High School student Francoise “Francie” Christensen recently received two awards— Art Administrators of New Jersey Visual Art Student Achievement Award and New Jersey Governor’s Award in Arts Education.

A ceremony was held at Columbia High School where Christensen accepted the awards. Jason Bing, Superintendent of Schools, said Christensen’s work was “quite impressive.”

“You can tell it’s from your heart and soul,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Elizabeth Callahan, member of the SOMSD Board of Education, said, “This is such an extraordinary honor. She’s both humble and critical of her work. Our entire community is proud of her accomplishments.”

James Manno, supervisor of visual and performing arts, praised Christensen’s commitment, discipline, and the ability to take risks.

“I do believe this is a ‘meant to be’ moment,” Manno said. “It’s your voice that brought you here today. We are incredibly proud of Francie Christensen and this remarkable dual recognition. These are among the most prestigious honors a young artist in our state can receive, and Francie has earned them through extraordinary talent and dedication.

Kathleen Astrella, Art Administrators of New Jersey (AANJ) executive board member, Kearny Public Schools and Margaret El, AANJ executive board member emeritus presented the AANJ Visual Art Student Achievement Award to Christensen.

Astrella explained the mission of the AANJ, which is to advance visual arts education in the New Jersey public schools through communications, professional development, political advocacy, and leadership.

“Our goals are to support bringing recognition to outstanding artistic achievements of students, school visual arts programs, and visual arts administrators in New Jersey,” Astrella said. “To encourage students to achieve their full artistic potential. To continue to lobby for a strong commitment to visual arts education in New Jersey public schools.”

El said, “This is the second year we’ve been going to the school of the student getting the award. It’s much more special for the student to be among their peers. We put on an art exhibit at Keene every year. Very few students get into the exhibit. Ten students get to submit their portfolio, their body of work. This is the first year we selected a student who had a range of photography in her work. She captures a mood and you become interested in the method.”

Jace Pastras, programs and communications associate, Art Ed NJ, read a message from Gov. Mikie Sherrill, which said, “For more than 45 years, this is the state’s highest honor. Congratulations to this year’s honorees.”

Pastras and Shea Murray, NJDOE visual and performing arts coordinator presented the Governor’s Award in Arts Education to Christensen.

Accepting the award, honoree Christensen said, “Columbia Art Department gave me all the support I need. My photography is about social dynamics and at times spiritual. I enjoy working with oils. It’s my favorite medium.”

Frank Sanchez, principal of Columbia High School, offered closing remarks.

“I love this school and this community,” Sanchez said. “Francie’s success is a reflection of a community that values creativity. Arts are essential.”

The NJ Governor’s Awards in Arts Education is co-chaired by Arts Ed NJ and the New Jersey Department of Education. Statewide award sponsors make up the NJGAAE Planning Council to support the program and select awardees through approved processes.

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