Photo Gallery: Magic and puppets in the library

The Irvington Public Library celebrated Spring on Wednesday, April 29, with a magic show featuring puppets, kids and tricks.

“It’s our spring show,” said Nnenna Chima, head of Children’s Services at the library. “We have to celebrate spring.”

The library’s children’s room was filled with about 70 children, many in preschool but some older, who saw a puppet show that also included magic. The children were all from local preschools and daycare centers.

Mark Dolson of Wings of Magic put on the show that featured several large puppets, a set and magic tricks. Children eagerly participated in both the puppet show and the magic tricks.

The show featured a retelling of “Jack and the Beanstalk” acted out with help from the puppets and children in the audience.

Dolson, a Scotch Plains resident, said he’s been performing annually at the Irvington library for about 25 years. He does about 200 shows a year at schools, camps, parties, fairs and festivals.

“I’m booked every weekday in July and August for at least one show,” Dolson said.

At the conclusion of the Irvington library show, all of the children got a snack and a “magic” frog.

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