Maplewoodstock dates and line up announced

The dates and headliners for the annual Maplewoodstock Music and Art Festival have been announced.

The free festival will take place the weekend of July 11-12, in Memorial Park in Maplewood and will begin each day at noon and end at about 9:30 p.m. Lettuce will close out Saturday night when Slap Dragon will also perform. Anders Osborne headlines the festival on Sunday night with Megan Jean’s Secret Family also performing.

These acts will end two full afternoons that will include 18 other local/regional bands curated to present a variety of styles from rock to reggae, R&B to jazz, grunge to Latin, and pop to Americana, according to a press release from organizers.

Eight bands from Maplewood and the near vicinity will be performing. Ten other bands are gracing the stage from surrounding areas, including Jersey City, Asbury Park, Brooklyn. All but one band are first-time performers at Maplewoodstock.

Anders Osborne is a Swedish-born New Orleans–based singer‑songwriter and guitarist whose career spans nearly four decades. Arriving in New Orleans in 1986, he became a fixture of the city’s music scene, and became known for his open‑D fretwork and a songwriting voice shaped by blues, folk, rock and jazz. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Keb Mo, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Aaron Neville, and Trombone Shorty.

Lettuce brings the musical heat; it’s an invitation to join the band at the table, where funk, soul, jazz, rock, and hip-hop come together in one rich, flavorful dish, the release said.

Slap Dragon offers a Nashville-flavored fresh, funky irresistibly joyful sound that is equal parts bluegrass, disco, and RnB, the release said.

Megan Jean’s Secret Family blends the spirit of ‘70’s rock with the edge and independence of the ‘90’s alternative scene with vocal-driven, danceable original songs that bridge generations of American music, the release said.

“It is a good challenge every year to curate the music lineup from so much local and regional talent,” Committee Member Tarquin said. “We are super thrilled to expose our attendee’s eyes and ears to a cornucopia of established and on-the-rise bands and get their toes wiggling and hips swaying.”

In addition to music, Maplewoodstock celebrates the arts, with over 50 arts and crafts vendors and a free community art exhibit.

“Art is an important part of the festival,” Committee Member Amy Biasucci said. “In 2025, we introduced The Long Hall – an art and family space for the community to gather. The theme for the 2026 Art Gallery within the Long Hall is ‘America at 250: What Does Independence Mean to You’.”

In addition to nine hours of music and art each day, the festival also features approximately 20 food vendors including vegetarian and vegan offerings, a Kid Zone and a beer garden.

“This festival is driven entirely by volunteers,” Committee Member Susan Rogers said. “It is a labor of love from so many supporters, and we are grateful for everyone who helps bring this weekend together in unity and community, anchored by music and art.”

Maplewoodstock is produced by Music & Arts Education Project, Inc. (MAEP), a SOMA-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advocating for comprehensive music and arts education for all students, in all grades, across all schools.

Maplewoodstock is MAEP’s flagship annual event. See more at musicartseducationproject.org.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry