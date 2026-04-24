Manufacturers Village celebrates 20 years of art

For two decades, Manufacturers Village has been a sanctuary for the artist community.

Located in an 1800s industrial complex at 356 Glenwood Ave., the studios are contained in three buildings, each with three floors, some with their own entrances. The buildings have more than 65 artists’ working spaces in total.

Manufacturers Village recently hosted their Spring Open House, a free event where attendees can meet the artists, view their work, and purchase original pieces.

Cynthia Vaughn of East Orange creates pieces of art using acrylics, oils, pastels, pencils and charcoal. She’s currently working on a series of kids at play, inspired by her grandkids.

Yvonne Duck of Montclair is a sculptor, printmaker, and photographer. She’s currently showing her work at Tiny Gallery in Montclair. Her wilted flag is a concept that started in D.C.

“They just took away services and garbage cans were overflowing, such as the state of the country,” Duck said. “I got the idea of garbage overflowing with stars. A biology teacher looked at it and saw dying starfish. I have such a passion for the earth.”

Debbie Markette of West Orange is a sculptor, furniture maker, and painter. She’s had her studio at Manufacturer’s Village for 10 years. She’s worked as a full-time artist since 1993, and her work has been exhibited extensively throughout the United States. She said her space at Manufacturer’s Village stimulated big ideas. She creates nautical themes with all repurposed wood picked up at construction sites.

Laura Lou Levy of Wayne says drawing is second nature to her.

Her “House of the Sun” series is the name of the nursing home in Israel where her younger sister lives. Seven years ago, Levy’s younger sister was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s while in her late 50s. On her last visit to see her sister, Levy was struck by the beautiful, menacing shadows the palm trees cast on the courtyard floor. “I needed to use them in my work,” she said.

Brian Baird and Richard Booker co-own Sagittarius A etoile Studio in Manufacturers Village. Booker is a photographer and Baird does the promotional work.

Booker creates sculptured light interactive photographic paintings, mainly of East Orange images.

“I thought the architecture and buildings of East Orange are very photogenic.” Booker said. “East Orange has a lot of character.”

Booker has lived in East Orange for more than 30 years. His work also includes St. Martins, where he has visited every year for the last 20 years.

Nina Cooke John of Montclair works with print making and collage work. She’s inspired by Japanese woodblocks and calligraphy printmaking. Most recently she’s been inspired by nature. “Nature is a place to find peace,” she said.

She’s been a registered architect since 2000 holding licenses in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Tatiana Switzer graduated six months ago from the Rhode Island School of Design. Painting with oils, she said she has an affinity towards old Slavic art and old movie posters to pull colors that work well together. Her female figures are neither too feminine or too masculine. “All different identities of myself,” she said.

Celine Browning of Maplewood started a series of fiber pieces after she gave birth. She had post-partum hair loss and would put the hair on a table and trace it, creating a collection of drawings. As her son grew out of his clothes, she used a sewing machine with the fabric and put it on a piece of wood. She used a matte pin to hold the pieces.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry