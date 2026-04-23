Bloomfield HS softball team dominant in two straight wins

April 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS track teams impress at Caravel Academy meet in Delaware LOGO-WO

West Orange HS track teams impress at Caravel Academy meet in Delaware

April 22, 2026 1
West Orange HS softball team wins four straight games LOGO-WO

West Orange HS softball team wins four straight games

April 22, 2026 2
West Orange HS girls flag football team improves to 5-0

West Orange HS girls flag football team improves to 5-0

April 22, 2026 3
Irvington HS Hall of Fame to induct 2025 and 2026 classes SPORTS-IHS Barr

Irvington HS Hall of Fame to induct 2025 and 2026 classes

April 22, 2026 6

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week 1

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week

April 22, 2026 2
West Orange HS track teams impress at Caravel Academy meet in Delaware LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS track teams impress at Caravel Academy meet in Delaware

April 22, 2026 1
West Orange HS softball team wins four straight games LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS softball team wins four straight games

April 22, 2026 2
Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win BASE-SHP Sheppard1 4

Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win

April 22, 2026 3

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