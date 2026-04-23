Bloomfield HS softball team dominant in two straight wins

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BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Union City and Bard in back-to-back games at Clarks Pond South’s Carla Ward Memorial Field to improve to 4-7 on the season.

The Bengals rolled to an 18-4 victory in five innings over Union City on Saturday, April 18, at home to snap a four-game losing streak.

Senior Samantha Ramos went 4-for-4 with three singles, a double, three runs and four RBIs; junior Teagan Weber went 3-for-4 with three singles, two RBIs and three runs; sophomore Julia Miller went 3-for-4 with three singles, a stolen base and two runs; sophomore Jasmine Caylor went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, two RBIs and two runs; senior Abigail Dawson went 1-for-2 with a single, two RBIs and a run; freshman Casey Lardner went 3-for-3 with three singles; and senior Briana Cantlie and junior Bailey Quinn each went 1-for-1 with singles.

Lardner struck out four and allowed six hits.

The Bengals defeated Bard 11-1 on Monday, April 20, at Clarks Pond South. Lardner pitched a six-inning, two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Haag went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple. Miller drove in two runs. Caylor went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI; and Cantlie went 1-for-1 with a single and two RBIs

In earlier action, the Bengals lost at Nutley 11-1 on Wednesday, April 15, and lost to West Orange 6-3 on Friday, April 17, at Clarks Pond South.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

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