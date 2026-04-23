Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep golf team traveled to the Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell on Monday, April 13, to participate in the Caldwell Invitational.

SHP finished in second place, shooting 313.

Senior Nash DePaul finished in second place with a 73 score, while senior Lukas Devries finished in eighth place with a 79 to lead the Pirates.

The Pirates then won three matches later in the week, defeating West Essex 155-180 on Tuesday, April 14; Livingston 153-161 on Wednesday, April 15; and Montclair 159-167 on Thursday, April 16, to raise their record to 3-1. Their top golfers are Devries, DePaul, senior Evan Frey and junior Preston Nitche.

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