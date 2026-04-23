West Orange HS track teams impress at Caravel Academy meet in Delaware

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School boys and girls track and field team posted solid showings at the Art Madric Hall of Fame Invite at Caravel Academy in Bear, Del., on Saturday, April 18.

The following are their highlights:

Girls

In the 200-meter dash, senior Corbin Raston was third in 25.20 seconds and sophomore Celeste Owens was eighth in 26.15.

The 4×100-meter relay team was second in 48.94.

The 4×800-meter relay team was third in 10:22.90.

Junior Layla Anderson was eighth in the long jump at 15 feet, 9 inches.

Senior Sofia Morillo was second in the triple jump at 35-9.50.

Senior Jasmyne Parker was third in the discus at 101-0.

In the shot put, Parker was fifth at 33-10.25, freshman Zaya Kolenovic was sixth at 32-2.5 and junior Love Appolon was eighth at 30-8.25.

Boys

In the 400-meter dash, junior Ethan Marc was seventh in 52.24 and junior Andrew Anim-Sackey was ninth in 52.65.

In the triple jump, junior Ethan Belle was seventh at 40-7.74 and junior Ryan Monvale was 11th at 38-10.

In the pole vault, senior Nolan Sulit was fourth at 11-0.

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