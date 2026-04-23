West Orange HS softball team wins four straight games

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School softball team won four straight games, defeating Verona, Bloomfield, Hoboken and Millburn to improve to 6-4 on the season.

Senior Olivia Jacobs had a single and two RBIs, and sophomore Lilyn Chrobocinski pitched scattered seven hits and struck out in going the distance to lead the Mountaineers to a 3-1 home win over Verona on Wednesday, April 15.

Senior Leilani Bird had a single and an RBI. Senior Jordyn Batts, sophomore Mimi Deer, senior Olivia Raines and senior Erin Feeney each had a single.

The Mountaineers won at Bloomfield 6-3 on Friday, April 17. Senior Maddie Cancel went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and two RBIs. Senior Chloe Chrobocinski drove in two runs. Deer was 2-for-3 with two singles. Jacobs and junior Jillian Alvarez each had a single. Lilyn Chrobocinski scattered six hits and struck out nine for the win.

West Orange defeated Hoboken 4-0 on Saturday, April 18, at home. Leilani Bird went 1-for-3 with a single and collected her 100th career hit. Lilyn Chrobocinski tossed a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and three walks. Deer had a single and drove in two runs. Chloe Chrobocinski and Jacobs each had a single and an RBI.

WOHS defeated Millburn 15-3 at home on Monday, April 20. Bird tripled, homered and had six RBIs; Deer had a single, a triple and three RBIs; and Cancel had a single and three RBIs.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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