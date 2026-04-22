The book “Who Needs Friends: An Unscientific Examination of Male Friendship Across America” grew out of actor and author Andrew McCarthy’s 10,000-mile road trip across the United States.

The book is both a memoir and a travelogue and he recently gave a talk about it at Words Bookstore in Maplewood, with 140 people in the audience.

In addition to being a travel writer, television director, and author, McCarthy is known for having roles in legendary 1980s films like “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985); “Pretty in Pink” (1986); “Mannequin” (1987); “Less than Zero” (1987) and “Weekend at Bernie’s” (1989). As a director, McCarthy is known for his work on “Orange is the New Black.” He was born in Westfield.

Event manager, Carrie Harmon, welcomed the audience. Her son, Michael Harmon spoke about how he was inspired by a New York Times travel piece by McCarthy when he was in college. McCarthy wrote about the Bermuda fish sandwich being the best he’s ever eaten. Harmon went to Bermuda and had fish sandwiches. Michael Harmon is now a travel writer for The New York Times.

In a Q&A style format, McCarthy was interviewed by Boris Fishman, an American author, journalist, and professor in creative writing and literature.

McCarthy told the audience that he was 17-years-old when he moved to New York City from New Jersey. He realized he hadn’t seen his friends in decades. When he turned 60, he asked himself, “What am I doing? What’s important?”

When he called his friends, they were too busy. He went to see a friend in Baltimore and then drove to Kentucky to see another. “I took all back roads,” he said. “Saw America in a way I’ve never seen.”

During his travels, McCarthy approached men asking them about their friendships. “No one said ‘no’. All would talk to me,” he said. “I never mentioned politics. I took active notes. I wanted to capture a snap-shot of America.”

An audience member asked if being a celebrity made it harder to make friends.

“No,” McCarthy said. “The first thing you learn is your place in the world changes. You get a sense ‘this is phony.’ You’re able to see through stuff easily.”

An 11-year-old boy in the audience named Luciano asked McCarthy what advice he’d give to his younger self on friendship.

“You can afford to believe in yourself more,” said McCarthy. “I was afraid to go to camp. I went anyway.”

After the talk, McCarthy autographed books for attendees.

“Who Needs Friends: An Unscientific Examination of Male Friendship Across America” can be purchased on McCarthy’s website

(https://andrewmccarthy.com/) or at Words Bookstore in Maplewood.

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