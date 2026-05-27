Candidates make their case for office in Maplewood

May 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Activist artist gives presentation on pollinators MAP-Winchester Pollin1

Activist artist gives presentation on pollinators

May 13, 2026 91
Presentation covers development of the Oranges MAP-Orange History-C

Presentation covers development of the Oranges

May 13, 2026 97
Columbia High School student receives governor’s award for art MAP-Governors Award2

Columbia High School student receives governor’s award for art

May 5, 2026 174
Manufacturers Village celebrates 20 years of art EO-Manu Village6-C

Manufacturers Village celebrates 20 years of art

April 22, 2026 293

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John 1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

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Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach BASE-BHS Policastro 300 2

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Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament LOGO-BEL2 3

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UPDATE No. 2: Seton Hall Prep track team excels as host of NJ Catholic Track Conference meet LOGO-SHP 4

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