CHS girls lacrosse tops Mount St. Dominic

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Junior Amelia Burroughs had four goals, and freshman Lila Clammer, sophomore Lucy Deboldt and senior Maddie McKinstrie each had three goals to lead the Columbia High School girls lacrosse team to a 19-5 win over Mount St. Dominic on May 7 in Caldwell.

Junior Nora D’Andrea had one goal and two assists; and junior Kira Abel, junior Ava Casciano, senior Anabel MacGuire, freshman Talitha Magyarits and senior Emma Robinson each had a goal. Freshman River Boren made six saves and junior Phoebe Perlman made five saves for Columbia, which moved to 5-9 on the season.

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