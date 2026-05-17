IHS student wins scholarship contest

An Irvington High School student was one of the winners of a New Jersey Hall of Fame scholarship contest.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) and the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) hold an annual Essay contest and administer the Areté Scholarship Fund.

Guesy Amponsah was among the winners of the 2026 Areté Scholarship Fund, which is granted to graduating high school seniors who exemplify the ancient Greek concept of actualizing one’s highest self through moral excellence of character, regardless of the circumstances or adversities they are likely to face on the path to greatness.

The scholarship recipients must demonstrate academic engagement, moral character, a commitment to their community, and a sense of Jersey pride.

Amponsah, who is graduating from Irvington High School this year, believes Areté means having the courage to keep going when things are hard, the patience to keep improving even when progress feels slow, and the determination to serve others even when it is inconvenient.

Whether mentoring younger students, leading donation drives, or pushing herself academically, she strives to live Areté in every action, according to an announcement from the Hall of Fame.

“NJEA members are proud of the students we educate, and we are pleased once again to partner with the New Jersey Hall of Fame to recognize this year’s outstanding essay contest winners and Areté Scholarship recipients,” said New Jersey Education Association President Steve Beatty. “The students who earned these honors, together with the many others who submitted thoughtful essays, showed a deep commitment to building a better future for us all. We congratulate them and wish them success as they continue their learning journeys.”

The winners of the Essay Contest and the Areté Scholarship Fund will be celebrated at the NJHOF’s induction ceremony later this year, marking their outstanding accomplishments and promising futures. Each recipient will also receive an exclusive tour of the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream as part of their award package. The 2027 application window is from Oct. 1, to April 1, 2027.

“Alongside our sponsors and supporters across the great Garden State, we are honored to recognize this year’s Areté Scholarship and Essay Contest winners,” said Steve Edwards, president of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. “Empowering the next generation to reach their fullest potential for the greater good remains a core part of the New Jersey Hall of Fame’s mission. We are proud to carry on this meaningful tradition once again this year.”

In addition to Amponsah, the NJHOF announced that Daniel Lanza, Edward Lee, Juliana Vigilante, Natasha Anderson and Titus Solomon were the winners of the 2026 Areté Scholarship Fund.

Daniel Lanza will be graduating from Freehold Township High School. Daniel credits his mother for being his greatest source of encouragement toward Areté, teaching him the importance of holding his head high and persevering no matter what challenges come his way.

Edward Lee will be graduating from Bergen County Academies. He believes Areté means pursuing knowledge that serves others, achieved by combining his abilities in music, research, and leadership to address educational inequality.

Juliana Vigilante is graduating from Pascack Hills High School in Montvale. She believes Areté is a dynamic, living commitment to adaptability. Through teaching, she has learned that excellence is not a destination, but a fluid, consistent commitment to the growth and confidence of others.

Natasha Anderson is graduating from Hoboken High School. She believes Areté means observing an issue and taking action relentlessly, despite any obstacles.

Titus Solomon is graduating from Saint Joseph High School in North Brunswick. For Titus, Areté means pushing yourself to be better and using the knowledge you gain to improve your community.

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