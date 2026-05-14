May 14, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Essex Highlands is rejected WO-West Essex4-C

West Essex Highlands is rejected

May 13, 2026 27
Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-GR SEC outdoor8

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships

May 6, 2026 53
‘Lion King’ teaches more than acting EO-Lion King1-C

‘Lion King’ teaches more than acting

May 5, 2026 53
Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony TRACK-CHS Baker

Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony

May 6, 2026 92

Related Stories

LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet

Jeff Goldberg May 13, 2026 2
BASE-SHP Drennan
3 minutes read

JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final

Jeff Goldberg May 13, 2026 6
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls track team wins county meet title

Joe Ragozzino May 13, 2026 7
FOOT-WO Pete3
3 minutes read

Pascarella honored to be Essex Football Coaches Hall of Fame inductee

Joe Ragozzino May 13, 2026 9
FLAG-WO-Shanise-Barrino
1 minute read

West Orange HS girls flag football team tops DePaul and falls to No. 1-ranked Ridgewod for first loss

Joe Ragozzino May 13, 2026 17
SOFT-WO team
1 minute read

West Orange HS softball team victorious

Joe Ragozzino May 13, 2026 15

LOCAL SPORTS

Stevenson twins making their mark for West Orange HS baseball team this season BASE-WO Stevenson1 1

Stevenson twins making their mark for West Orange HS baseball team this season

May 14, 2026 2
Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet LOGO-SHP 2

Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet

May 13, 2026 2
JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final BASE-SHP Drennan 3

JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final

May 13, 2026 6
West Orange HS girls track team wins county meet title LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS girls track team wins county meet title

May 13, 2026 7

You may have missed

BASE-WO Stevenson1
2 minutes read

Stevenson twins making their mark for West Orange HS baseball team this season

Editor May 14, 2026 2
LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet

Jeff Goldberg May 13, 2026 2
BASE-SHP Drennan
3 minutes read

JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final

Jeff Goldberg May 13, 2026 6
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls track team wins county meet title

Joe Ragozzino May 13, 2026 7