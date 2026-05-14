Stevenson twins making their mark for West Orange HS baseball team this season

WEST ORANGE — West Orange High School twin brothers Jay and Shep Stevenson helped power the WOHS baseball team during a standout stretch.

Last week, Jay led the Super Essex Conference with 18 hits, while Shep had 14 hits. Combined, the brothers have gone 32-for-53 at the plate, driving in 10 runs and scoring 16 more. Both also recorded 10 strikeouts on the mound during that same stretch.

“Jay and Shep are the kind of student-athletes every coach hopes to have in a program,” said WOHS head coach Tim Blumkin. “They are incredibly competitive, unbelievably consistent and the kind of leaders who make everyone around them better. What makes them special is not just their talent, it’s the way they carry themselves every day. They’ve set a standard for what it means to wear West Orange across your chest.”

Jay has balanced standout performances in both baseball and bowling during his time at West Orange, while also distinguishing himself in the performing arts as an All-State cellist and member of the school’s Honors Chamber Choir.

Shep has made his mark in both baseball and wrestling.

Shep will continue his academic journey at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, while Jay will attend Arcadia University.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association

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