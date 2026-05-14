Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team participated in the Essex County Championships at Woodman Field in Montclair May 8-9.

The Pirates finished in second place with 48 points.

The following are their top finishers:

Junior Aaron Morrison took fifth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.29 seconds.

Senior Logan Barnett took third place in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 58.82 seconds.

Senior Tommy Basinger took third place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:30.74.

In the 3,200-meter run, Bassinger took first place in 9:45.65 and junior Charlie Grube took fifth place in 9:58.95.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:23.10.

Sophomore Nathaniel Chen took fourth place in the pole vault at 9 feet, 6 inches.

Junior Tristen Bennett took fifth place in the javelin at 172-11.

Junior Neilan Wilson took third place in the shot put at 48-6.5.

Senior Malachi Michel took fourth place in the high jump at 5-8.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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