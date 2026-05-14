Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet

May 14, 2026

Author's Other Posts

JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final BASE-SHP Drennan

JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final

May 13, 2026 8
Seton Hall Prep golf team wins 21st ECT title GOLF-SHP team

Seton Hall Prep golf team wins 21st ECT title

May 6, 2026 53
Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals .jpg

Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals

May 6, 2026 63
Seton Hall Prep track team wins county relays title TRACK-SHPcountyrelays

Seton Hall Prep track team wins county relays title

May 6, 2026 50

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LOCAL SPORTS

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