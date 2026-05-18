Belleville HS baseball team enjoys comeback win on Senior Night

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville High School baseball team played four games last week

The Buccaneers lost to Brearley 3-2 on May 11 in Kenilworth and lost to Newark Academy 4-3 on May 12 at home in the semifinals of the Essex Invitational Tournament.

But the Bucs regrouped to beat Glen Ridge in consecutive games to move to an 11-9 record on the season.

“We had tough losses to start the week at Brearley and home versus Newark Academy,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “But we did a great job of battling back and beating Glen Ridge on back-to-back days. On Wednesday, (May 13), we came back from a 6-2 deficit when senior center fielder Crismel Deleon hit a grand slam in the sixth and we won it with a run in the eighth. Senior Zach Gemino did a great job in relief to earn the win and senior Jordan Armstrong pitched a scoreless eighth for the save.

“On Thursday, (May 14), which was our Senior Night, we defeated Glen Ridge 10-4. After trailing 4-0 early, we battled back and Jordan Armstrong pitched six strong innings for the win.”

The Bucs again have four games in a row this week.

They will visit Lodi on Monday, May 18. Sean Walsh will get the start on the mound.

The next day, they will host Newark East Side. Junior Deangelo Zuniga will be the starting pitcher.

The Bucs will visit Clifton on Wednesday, May 20. Senior Edwin Velazquez will be the starter

They will visit Verona on Thursday, May 21. Armstrong will be the starter

The Bucs will then gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Wednesday, May 27. The Bucs are ninth in the power-point standings. The official pairings will be announced on Tuesday, May 19.

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