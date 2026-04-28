Belleville HS baseball team looks to get back on track

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville High School baseball team hopes to get back on the winning track.

After starting 5-1, the Buccaneers have lost five straight games to move to 6-6.

On Wednesday, April 22, the Bucs lost a tough game to West Orange 4-3 in nine innings.

Senior Sean Walsh pitched 8 2/3 innings and took a hard loss. “Sean was tough! He made a lot of big pitches against a talented West Orange team,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “We had several opportunities to win the game, but couldn’t come up with the big hit. This was a tough loss, but should be a great learning experience for our players as we move through the season.

“There is still a lot of baseball to be played and our guys are remaining focused and working hard every day to get better and play better baseball.”

The Bucs were scheduled to travel to Newark Central on Monday, April 27. Senior Edwin Velazquez gets the start.

On Wednesday, April 29, the Bucs will play a Greater Newark Tournament preliminary round game. The opponent will be determined at the April 27 meeting.

If the Bucs win, they will play a first-round GNT game on Friday, May 1.

On Saturday, May 2, they will host Hoboken at 11 a.m..

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