East Orange Campus HS alum Kyle Louis selected by Dolphins in NFL Draft

EAST ORANGE — When he coached him at East Orange Campus High School, Rae Oliver recalled how Kyle Louis always showed tremendous commitment.

That dedication carried over into his four-year All-American collegiate career. And it’s also part of the reason why Louis achieved what many football players always dream about.

Louis, a 2022 East Orange Campus High School graduate, saw his NFL dream come true.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker from the University of Pittsburgh was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on April 25 on the third and last day of the draft. He was selected 38th in the round and 138th overall.

Louis was a key player for the 2021 EOCHS football team that finished undefeated at 13-0. The Jaguars won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoff championship, beating Passaic County Tech 35-7 at home in the title game. They then capped the season with a thrilling 30-24 triple-overtime win over Clifton in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 5 region state championship game at Rutgers University in which he made 11 tackles.

Oliver, who was the head coach of that 2021 state-championship Jaguar team, was elated for Louis for realizing his NFL aspiration.

“He is a kid who has worked his whole life, like a lot of kids, to get there,” said Oliver in a phone interview with the Record-Transcript on April 27. “When we see a kid who is able to see his dreams come to fruition, it does your heart good. It gives you faith that the process will work. There are well over 25,000 high schools in America, and you multiply that by 75 kids (on a football team), it’s just not that enough opportunities, right? No matter what round a kid goes in, if they get drafted, it’s great.”

Louis had a stellar career at Pittsburgh, playing all four years there. In 2024, Louis was an Associated Press second team All-American, Sporting News first team All-American, CBS Sports second team All-American, Phil Steele second team All-American and a first team All–Atlantic Coast Conference selection. He started all 13 games at star linebacker and compiled 101 tackles to rank second on the team, while leading the team in tackles for loss (15.5), sacks (seven) and interceptions (four). He also had an interception of a two-point conversion pass at Boston College.

In 2025, Louis compiled 81 tackles (8.5 tackles for loss), three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two interceptions in 11 starts. Pitt’s defense led the ACC in fourth-down conversion percentage, defensive touchdowns and team tackles for loss. Louis made second team All-ACC and Associated Press first team All-ACC.

EOCHS current head football coach John Jacob, who was the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator on the 2021 team, was elated for Louis, recalling how it was like to coach him.

“Kyle was an extremely talented football player, but what stood out most was his grit and determination,” said Jacob in a text message to the Record-Transcript on the night Louis was drafted. “He’ll never be outworked and he’ll never be out-toughed. The kid was born unbreakable. He’s an easy guy to root for and an inspiration to every young kid with big dreams growing up in EO. We were really blessed to have him. I look forward to watching him continue to forge his dreams into reality as he starts his next chapter with the Dolphins.”

Oliver recalled how Louis played behind great players at EOCHS. But when it was his time to become a big-time contributor, Louis took advantage of the opportunity.

“When it was his turn, he always felt he had to prove himself,” said Oliver. “It’s always been fuel for him. He never ducked the smoke. I look forward to seeing his development at the professional level. I look forward to him being the same guy he has always been.”

Oliver also mentioned that Louis played during the COVID–19 era. At the time, there weren’t a lot of college scouts giving scholarship offers. Louis got a few offers. The biggest offer was from Temple. Oliver encouraged Louis to take the Temple offer, because he didn’t want Louis “sittmg around East Orange after he graduated.” But then Pittsburgh made a few visits to EOCHS. The first three visits focused on Louis’ football training. But on the fourth visit, Oliver suggested a “track and field” training session that would showcase Louis’ tremendous athleticism. Pitt was impressed by Louis’ track workout and gave him an offer. Louis eventually accepted. Oliver believes Louis’ athleticism helped him become an All-American.

Oliver attended Louis’ draft party the night before he was selected. When Louis wasn’t selected that night. Oliver said Louis was disappointed that he didn’t get called and he felt a little slighted. But that will only fuel him when he plays for the Dolphins, said Oliver, whose final season as the Jaguars head coach was in 2021.

Besides his skill set and commitment, Louis is an excellent leader.

“Kyle is a team guy,” said Oliver, who is joining the Shabazz football program this upcoming season. “He is a leader. He is an extremely hard worker. If he is not as talented, he is always going to outwork the next guy and he is extremely focused. Knowing those things, I think it’s a good recipe for him to go into a team where the expectations may not be as high, so to speak, because of his draft pick, but the return on that investment is going to be extremely high and worth it for him.”

Other Photos Courtesy of Univ. of Pittsburgh

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