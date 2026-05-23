East Orange Campus HS boys’ 4×100 relay team wins repeat title at sectional

EAST ORANGE — The East Orange Campus High School boys’ 4×100-meter relay team took first place for the second year in a row at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state track and field championships at Livingston High School, Friday and Saturday, May 15-16.

The team of seniors Naseer John, Auchauian Simmons, Robert Minter and Roneil Wright ran 42.56 seconds, taking first place out of 15 schools.

The Jaguars had other solid performances.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3 minutes, 23.97 seconds, out of 12 schools.

Simmons took fourth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.06.

Senior Jeremiah Kelley took second place in the 200-meter dash in 23.30. He also took sixth place in the 400-meter dash in 50.26.

Senior Ian Desir took fourth place in the 800-meter run in 1:56.98.

The Jaguars finished sixth in the team standings with 37 points out of 17 scoring teams. Hackensack won the boys team title with 109 points.

On the girls’ side, the 4×100-meter relay team took fourth place in 50.16 to lead EOCHS.

The girls team had other good performances.

The 4×400 relay team took fifth in 4:06.81.

Junior Chimzitalu Confidence Izuhie took sixth in the shot put at 34 feet, 2 inches.

Junior Corri Grayson took seventh place in both the 100-meter dash in 12.76 and the 200-meter dash in 25.86.

The girls team finished 12th overall with seven points out of 15 scoring schools. West Orange won the girls team title for the second year in a row.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIA’s Group 4 state championships, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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