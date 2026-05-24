HANDS celebrates community leaders and 40th anniversary

The Timberlake Charles Community Empowerment Center was packed last week as HANDS celebrated 40 years of service in the greater Orange area and four people for their leadership in the community.

“The future of Orange is bright and it belongs to all of us,” said Steven Gomez, who emceed the event. Gomez is on the HANDS Board of Directors and is vice president and community development market manager for Citizens Bank.

The leadership awards were given to Barry Devone, community engagement officer in the Orange Public School District; Maia Claire Garrison, founder of Sequence of Leaps; Richard Martha, founder of Rich Imaging; and Victor Salama, executive director of the Greater Newark Enterprises Corporation (GNEC).

HANDS, which was founded in 1986, has worked with community partners to transform 197 distressed properties into spaces to live, work, and play. HANDS has also deployed more than $700,000 in grants to the homeowners and small businesses who contribute to the city’s diverse culture.

Salama and the Greater Newark Enterprises Corp. were cited for their dedication to expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs across New Jersey.

“Through his leadership, Victor Salama is helping shape a future where economic opportunity is not limited by access, but expanded through community—ensuring that Orange continues to grow in a way that benefits everyone,” HANDS said in announcing his award.

Martha has spent more than 25 years shaping culture through art, design, and storytelling.

“Richard’s work is a powerful reminder that artists are essential to the future we all deserve—bringing imagination, culture, and connection into the everyday life of a community.” HANDS said.

Garrison’s organization, Sequence of Leaps, creates joyful, family-friendly experiences for children with autism—offering performances, classes, and creative outlets designed with their needs in mind. She is chair of the Orange Special Education Parent Advisory Council.

“Through Sequence of Leaps, she is not only creating opportunities for children with autism—she is building a more compassionate, connected community where every child has the chance to shine,” HANDS said.

Devone has dedicated his career to strengthening the connection between schools, families, and the broader Orange community. As Community Engagement Officer for Orange Public Schools, he leads strategic efforts that ensure students and families have access to the resources, partnerships, and opportunities they need to thrive.

“His leadership continues to strengthen the fabric of the community—ensuring that every student and family has the opportunity to succeed, and that the future of Orange is shaped by collaboration, connection, and shared investment,” HANDS said.

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