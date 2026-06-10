Irvington Park to be modernized

IRVINGTON — Irvington High School Softball Coach Jenna Weiss and some of her former players were among those on hand last week as the county announced plans to modernize two fields at Irvington Park.

“This will have a lasting impact on our softball program and demonstrates to our players that their hard work is appreciated,” Weiss said.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced the plans that include synthetic infield playing surfaces and natural grass outfields on both fields.

“Our athletic fields are heavily utilized by schools, recreation programs and athletic organizations,” DiVincenzo said. “Making these upgrades will help us maximize use of the facility, reduce maintenance and get young athletes back on the field sooner after it rains.”

The softball fields in Irvington Park are two of the last remaining softball/baseball fields in the Essex County Parks System to have all-dirt infields.

DiVincenzo said he has made a concerted effort to modernize all baseball and softball fields with synthetic playing surfaces because they are easier to maintain and there is less wear and tear. Also, the fields can be used sooner after it rains.

In recent years, DiVincenzo has spearheaded an initiative to change just the infields and keep natural grass in the outfields. This has been done in Brookdale Park, Yanticaw Park and Belleville Park.

“Recreation and parks help bring communities together, so I am proud that the County Executive is giving Irvington Park this attention,” said State Sen. Renee Burgess, who was present for the announcement at the park.

In addition to the synthetic surfaces on the infields, the softball fields in Irvington Park will receive a new drainage and irrigation system, backstop and sideline fencing, player benches and covered dugouts, spectator seating, landscaping, pathway repairs and new trash receptacles and pathway benches. Also included in the project is the installation of sports lighting on the adjacent soccer field, according to a press release from the county.

“Our relationship with Essex County is exemplary and it is one of the reasons why we have been so successful in Irvington,” township Business Manager Musa Malik said.

A professional services contract for $129,350 was awarded to French and Parello from Wall to design the field improvements. A publicly bid contract for $2,221,746 was awarded to Thomas and Sons Builders from Hackensack to perform the construction work. The project is being funded with a grant from the NJ Green Acres program. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

Irvington Park is an Essex County park and the county has performed several upgrades there in recent years.

In 2024, the new Bilal Beasley Community Center was opened, the tennis courts were resurfaced and pickleball courts were added. In 2023, the soccer field was resurfaced with a new synthetic grass playing surface.

In 2017, the basketball courts and walking track were updated and lighting along the walking paths was installed. In 2016, the old field house was renovated and renamed as the D. Bilal Beasley Community Center, in memory of the late Freeholder and Irvington Councilman.

In 2011, a synthetic grass surface soccer field was installed and three entrances to the park were upgraded. In 2006, a two-story, 2,100-square-foot addition was constructed onto the community center to create more space for the public to meet, storage space and public restrooms.

In 2004, the tennis courts, walking track, basketball courts, tennis courts, softball fields and three park entrances were upgraded. In 2003, a rubberized safety surface was installed in the Irvington Park playground and lighting was improved.

“I was here for the fishing derby (on May 27) at 6 o’clock and everything was being utilized,” DiVincenzo said. “It was beautiful.”

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