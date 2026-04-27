Alexander R. Proch, 47, of Fairfield, NJ, formerly of Bloomfield, NJ. Passed away on April 4, 2026. He was a graduate of Berkeley Elementary School, Bloomfield Middle School, Bloomfield High School, and attended Rutgers University, Newark. He became a Eagle Scout while a member of Boy Scout troop 23.

He is survived by his parents Andrew and Maryanne Proch. His sister Rebecca Proch, Brother and sister in law David and Laura Proch, Nephew Joseph Proch, Uncle and Aunt Robert and Renee Polomski and his partner Angela Guerrucci.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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