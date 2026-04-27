Alexander R Proch

April 27, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational LOGO-SHP 1

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April 22, 2026 21
Columbia HS softball team wins four straight games LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

Columbia HS softball team wins four straight games

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West Orange HS boys volleyball team wins eight straight matches to move to 8-1 LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS boys volleyball team wins eight straight matches to move to 8-1

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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team jolts Caldwell, Columbia LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

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