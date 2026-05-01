Peter Garcia — Belleville Post Athlete of the Month

BELLEVILLE — Belleville High School senior Peter Garcia notched his 1,000th career assist for the boys volleyball team this season, gaining the milestone during the win at rival Nutley on April 8.

Garcia, who has helped the Buccaneers to a great season so far, is the Belleville Post Athlete of the Month.

The following is a Q&A with Garcia.

Q: What first attracted you to play volleyball?

A: The first thing that attracted me to volleyball was how fast-paced the game is. More importantly, my friends were the reason I started playing volleyball in my sophomore year.

Q: What do you love about playing volleyball?

A: As I said, I enjoy the fast gameplay and the action aspect of the sport. I grew up playing baseball, and it is a much slower game. I also love how competitive we are as a team and get the chance to play the best of the best.

Q: Do you have any special memories about your volleyball career at Belleville High School?

A: My favorite memory of my volleyball career at Belleville High School is winning the senior night game last year against West Caldwell Tech. The crowd was filled, the energy was at an all-time high and we played past our limits.

Q: Who are your role models and why?

A: A volleyball role model for sure would be Micah Christenson. He runs a very high-level offense, and his decision-making is unbelievable. I also try to follow how consistent he is.

Q: Do you have a favorite pro or college team in any sport?

A: I do not have a favorite team in any sport. However, I try to follow D1 volleyball, watching schools like UCLA, Long Beach State and Hawaii. Watching these teams reminds me that there’s also room for improvement.

Q: What is your favorite subject in school?

A: My favorite subject in school is math. It just came easier than other subjects.

Q: Do you have any rituals or preparations for each match?

A: I don’t really have any specific rituals, but I make sure to stretch a lot and get my hands warmed up as much as possible before the game.

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I plan to study Data Science at Montclair

State University. I still wish to play volleyball recreationally.

Q: Do you have any other hobbies or extracurricular activities besides volleyball?

A: Outside of volleyball, I like hanging out with my friends, going to the gym, trying new foods and shopping for clothes.

Q: If you could give any advice for any aspiring volleyball player, what would it be?

A: My advice would be to get as many reps as you can, even the ones that don’t feel great. From my experience, even something simple like peppering with a partner can really help you improve. Open gyms might not always feel productive in the moment, but just going through the motions and staying consistent can make a big difference over time.

Photo Courtesy of Belleville assistant boys volleyball coach Ryan Sheridan

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