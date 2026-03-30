Belleville HS baseball team sees positives in two scrimmages

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team last week played two scrimmages against opponents from the top divisions in their counties.

The Bucs scrimmaged Scotch Plains – which competes in the top division in Union County – on March 23. The Bucs lost 9-0. On a positive note, BHS head coach Joe Sorce said senior Edwin Velazquez pitched well. “Edwin has made improvements and should be a key starting pitcher for us,” said Sorce.

On March 27, the Bucs played Columbia, which is in the top division in the Super Essex Conference. Belleville lost 9-4, but saw a lot of good things. Senior Sean Walsh pitched two scoreless innings with five strikeouts. “We jumped up quick with three runs in the first, led by an RBI double by Walsh and an RBI single by sophomore Jake Gonzalez. Senior center fielder Crismel Deleon had some good at-bats as well. He saw 16 pitches in his first two plate appearances, while drawing a walk and getting a single.Crismel is going to be a force for us at the top of the lineup.”

The Bucs will begin the regular season with two games against Newark Academy. They will host them on March 31. Walsh will get the start on the mound. On April 2, the Bucs will visit Newark Academy. The starting pitcher for that game will be decided this week.

“We’ve had a productive spring training period and we’re excited to kick the season off,” said Sorce.

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