‘Pi’ is served on teachers at Edison Middle School

March 30, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS football seniors honored at college signing event FOOT-WO signings

West Orange HS football seniors honored at college signing event

March 18, 2026 79
Celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse WO-Horse Year3-C

Celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse

March 11, 2026 122
Fourth-graders win history contest WO-Redwood Amistad-C

Fourth-graders win history contest

March 4, 2026 129
West Orange HS girls basketball team repeats as Essex County Tournament champion G-HOOPS-WO ECT1

West Orange HS girls basketball team repeats as Essex County Tournament champion

February 25, 2026 160

Related Stories

EO-Teacher Killer-C
2 minutes read

Life for killer of East Orange teacher

Editor March 25, 2026 23
EO-Scholars Breakfast1
3 minutes read

Bishop with Orange, West Orange ties feted by Scholarship Fund

Editor March 25, 2026 25
WO-Mayors Breakfast6
2 minutes read

Mayor says Target will mark milestone

Editor March 25, 2026 48
EO-King Oration2-C
2 minutes read

Students showcase their voices

Editor March 25, 2026 29
WO-Pumpkin sling1-C
1 minute read

Students build trebuchet for contest at Picatinny Arsenal

Editor March 25, 2026 35
IRV-Police Car-C
2 minutes read

Township reports one homicide in 2025

Editor March 25, 2026 39

LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS baseball team sees positives in two scrimmages LOGO-BEL2 1

Belleville HS baseball team sees positives in two scrimmages

March 30, 2026 9
Bloomfield HS baseball team looks to have successful season LOGO-BHS-Bengals 2

Bloomfield HS baseball team looks to have successful season

March 25, 2026 5
Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to banner season BOWL-NHS team 3

Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to banner season

March 24, 2026 38
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season B-LAX-SHP champs 4

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season

March 25, 2026 25

You may have missed

WO-Pie Day1-C
2 minutes read

‘Pi’ is served on teachers at Edison Middle School

Cynthia Cumming March 25, 2026 4
LOGO-BEL2
2 minutes read

Belleville HS baseball team sees positives in two scrimmages

Joe Ragozzino March 30, 2026 9
LOGO-BHS-Bengals
7 minutes read

Bloomfield HS baseball team looks to have successful season

Joe Ragozzino March 25, 2026 5
EO-Teacher Killer-C
2 minutes read

Life for killer of East Orange teacher

Editor March 25, 2026 23