WEST ORANGE — The ninth-seeded West Orange High School boys volleyball team defeated No. 24 seed North Star Academy 25-8, 26-24 in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on April 21. Senior Marshall Greer had four kills. Senior Ethan Arroyo had seven assists. Seniors Ramon Cabanban and Jason Kwok each had three kills.

The Mountaineers lost to Livingston 25-18, 25-21 on April 23 at home in a Super Essex Conference match, ending their eight-match winning streak.

WOHS fell at No. 8 seed Glen Ridge 15-25, 25-23, 25-16 in the ECT first round on April 24 to move to 8-3. Cabanban had seven kills. Senior Chidiebere Nwadiogu had three kills, five blocks and three digs. Senior Leonardo McCormick had 11 digs.

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