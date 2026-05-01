May 1, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 11-3 mark BASE-SHPvMillburn1

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 11-3 mark

April 29, 2026 20
Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational

April 22, 2026 61
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton

April 22, 2026 61
Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week

April 23, 2026 45

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Columbia HS softball team wins six games in a row LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

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