WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won two matches last week to give them a four-game winning streak and raise their record to 5-5 for the season.

On Tuesday, April 21, the Pirates defeated Montclair 6-1 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. The Pirates had six different goal scorers. They were seniors Owen Dunleavy, Alex Ante and Drew Merklinger; and juniors Jack Merklinger, Derek Sabel and Drew Rothman. Senior Quinlan Oakes had two assists, while both Merklingers had one assist, as well as senior Bryce Pfeffer. Senior goalie Brennan Lyons had nine saves. At the faceoff dot, senior Lucas Angel won 3 of 4, junior Josh Grannum won 2 of 4 and senior Michael Scurti won 2 of 3.

On Saturday, April 25, in the rain, the Pirates defeated Chatham 10-6. Oakes scored three goals. Drew Merklinger scored two goals. Jack Merklinger, Ante, Dunleavy, sophomore Grady Paltos and senior Cooper Christian each had one goal. Jack Merklinger had two assists, while Oakes and Sabel each had one assist. Lyons had eight saves. At the faceoff dot, Angel won 5 of 8 and Grannum won 5 of 7.

Following the match, Oakes said, “We know what kind of team we are and have to be in order to do what we want to do. Our motto is get the best shot for the team, not the first shot, and not the most pretty shot. We are in a team-first mindset on offense.”

Senior defenseman Sean Hayes said, “We are a team that thinks only about the next play. If we throw the ball away or we have a turnover, we wipe it out. We flush it as if it did not happen.” The Pirate defense held the Chatham offense scoreless for more than 28 minutes, led by Hayes, junior Jagger Zemachson, Rothman and senior Dylan Romeo.

Head Coach John Svec said, “Goalie Brennan Lyons is one of those guys that will hopefully make every save that he is supposed to and then steal you a couple. He stole more than a couple against a really, really good Chatham offense.”

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry