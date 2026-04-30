April 30, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational

April 22, 2026 57
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton

April 22, 2026 56
Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week

April 23, 2026 42
Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win BASE-SHP Sheppard1

Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win

April 22, 2026 53

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair

April 30, 2026 5
Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays LOGO-IHS 2

Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays

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Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

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Bloomfield HS softball team surges to victories SOFT-BHSvVER7 4

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