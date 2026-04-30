WEST ORNAGE — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 1-1 last week, with a third game being rained out, to raise its record to 11-3 on the season.

On Monday, April 20, the Pirates lost to West Essex 4-3 at Porcello Field in West Orange. Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Pirates’ rally fell a little short, as they scored three runs on a two-run single by senior Jaxson Davis and an RBI groundout by freshman Noah Vargas.

In the return game in North Caldwell, the Pirates defeated West Essex 11-0. Senior Patrick Cassels pitched the first two innings and had three strikeouts and one walk. Junior Anthony Mustacciuolo (2-0) threw the final three innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts, two walks and he hit one batter.

Senior Jordan Burwell had two singles with four RBIs to lead the offense, Senior Xavier McKnight was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while senior Devin Aiken and junior Jack Webber were each 1-for-2 with two RBIs and junior Joey Maiella drove in one run on one hit.

Their game on Saturday, April 25, against Msgr. Farrell from Staten Island, N.Y., was rained out.

The Pirates received the No. 1 seed in the 93rd Greater Newark Tournament, which is the Essex County tournament. They will play on Friday, May 1, at Porcello Field against the winner of N0. 16 seed Berringer vs. No 17 seed Belleville at 4:30 pm.

The other top seeds are:

#2 Caldwell

#3 West Essex

#4 Columbia

#5 West Orange

#6 Montclair

#7 Nutley

#8 Verona

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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