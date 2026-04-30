April 30, 2026

Author's Other Posts

South Orange’s Biko McNeil anchors Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team’s defense G-LAX-MKA ONeil2

South Orange’s Biko McNeil anchors Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team’s defense

April 30, 2026 7
Montclair Kimberley Academy soccer goalie Jan Hegna signs with Harvard B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1

Montclair Kimberley Academy soccer goalie Jan Hegna signs with Harvard

April 30, 2026 6
Standout goalie Simon Hardiman leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team B-LAX-MKA Hardiman

Standout goalie Simon Hardiman leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team

April 29, 2026 4
Montclair Kimberley Academy football star Nate Chou set to at Wesleyan MKA football star Nate Chou and MKA head coach Anthony Rea.

Montclair Kimberley Academy football star Nate Chou set to at Wesleyan

April 30, 2026 8

Related Stories

G-LAX-MKA ONeil2
1 minute read

South Orange’s Biko McNeil anchors Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team’s defense

Steve Tober April 30, 2026 7
B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1
2 minutes read

Montclair Kimberley Academy soccer goalie Jan Hegna signs with Harvard

Steve Tober April 30, 2026 6
B-LAX-MKA Hardiman
1 minute read

Standout goalie Simon Hardiman leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team

Steve Tober April 29, 2026 4
MKA football star Nate Chou and MKA head coach Anthony Rea.
3 minutes read

Montclair Kimberley Academy football star Nate Chou set to at Wesleyan

Steve Tober April 30, 2026 8
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS baseball team surges to fourth win in a row

Joe Ragozzino April 29, 2026 5
BASE-SHPvMillburn1
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 11-3 mark

Jeff Goldberg April 29, 2026 5

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair

April 30, 2026 4
Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays LOGO-IHS 2

Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays

April 30, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious

April 29, 2026 2
Bloomfield HS softball team surges to victories SOFT-BHSvVER7 4

Bloomfield HS softball team surges to victories

April 30, 2026 8

You may have missed

LOGO-GR Logo Original
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair

Joe Ragozzino April 30, 2026 4
LOGO-IHS
2 minutes read

Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays

Joe Ragozzino April 30, 2026 2
LOGO-GR Logo Original
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious

Joe Ragozzino April 29, 2026 2
SOFT-BHSvVER7
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS softball team surges to victories

Joe Ragozzino April 30, 2026 8