WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR — Montclair Kimberley Academy’s girls lacrosse team is off to a solid start this 2026 season and a prime reason is the immediate impact of freshman standout Sloane Dawes , of West Orange.

The daughter of second-year head coach Kristen Dawes, Sloane has scored 15 goals, to go along with three assists, 17 ground balls and 48 draw controls as a versatile midfielder and attack player for the Cougars, who had a 5-3 record (2-1 in the N.J. Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League’s Stars & Stripes White Division) entering the April 23 home showdown versus the state’s No. 3-ranked team, Kent Place.

MKA finished 10-10 last spring, while being edged by local rival Glen Ridge 6-5 in the Essex County Tournament final.

The Cougars were edged by the Ridgers 11-8 in their 2026 regular-season meeting on April 16.

MKA played state-ranked Oak Knoll tough in a recent 8-6 setback to the Royals on April 20.

Noll Klank, the late, great MKA boys lacrosse coach, is Sloane Dawes’ grandfather and her mom’s dad.

About the Author Steve Tober Author View All Posts

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