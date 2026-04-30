West Orange’s Sloane Dawes making an impact for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse
WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR — Montclair Kimberley Academy’s girls lacrosse team is off to a solid start this 2026 season and a prime reason is the immediate impact of freshman standout Sloane Dawes , of West Orange.
The daughter of second-year head coach Kristen Dawes, Sloane has scored 15 goals, to go along with three assists, 17 ground balls and 48 draw controls as a versatile midfielder and attack player for the Cougars, who had a 5-3 record (2-1 in the N.J. Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League’s Stars & Stripes White Division) entering the April 23 home showdown versus the state’s No. 3-ranked team, Kent Place.
MKA finished 10-10 last spring, while being edged by local rival Glen Ridge 6-5 in the Essex County Tournament final.
The Cougars were edged by the Ridgers 11-8 in their 2026 regular-season meeting on April 16.
MKA played state-ranked Oak Knoll tough in a recent 8-6 setback to the Royals on April 20.
Noll Klank, the late, great MKA boys lacrosse coach, is Sloane Dawes’ grandfather and her mom’s dad.