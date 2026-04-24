West Orange HS boys volleyball team wins eight straight matches to move to 8-1

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School boys volleyball team is having a strong season so far.

The Mountaineers extended their winning streak to eight matches to improve to 8-1 on the season through Tuesday, April 21.

WOHS defeated Orange 25-17, 26-24 on Monday, April 13, at home. Senior Marshall Greer had 10 kills and seven digs. Senior Nicolas Rosales had 14 assists. Senior Ethan Arroyo had nine assists. Senior Ramon Cabanan had eight kills. Senior Leonardo McCormick collected seven digs and Senior Zachary Kilanzo had four kills.

The Mountaineers defeated Newark Tech 25-13, 25-12 at home on Wednesday, April 12. Greer had five kills. Arroyo had nine assists. Rosales collected five assists.

WOHS visited West Essex and won 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday, April 16, in North Caldwell. Greer had 11 kills; Cabanban had seven kills and five kills; Kilanzo had four kills; McCormick posted 12 assists; and Arroyo had nine assists, two kills and two digs.

The Mountaineers defeated North Star Academy 25-8, 26-24 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, April 21, at home. Greer had four kills. Arroyo and junior Connor Der each had 10 assists. Rosales had six assists.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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