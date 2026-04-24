Columbia HS baseball team wins back-to-back games

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School baseball team defeated Edison and Millburn in consecutive games to improve to 5-5 on the season.

Freshman Dex Ellis pitched a complete-game, five-hitter with eight strikeouts and senior Isaac Buchalter went 4-for-5 with three singles, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Cougars to a 10-4 win over Edison on Sunday, April 19, in the Autism Awareness Challenge at Rowland Park.

Senior Eli Angelou went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs; Evan Straub had a single and two RBIs; and senior Will Iozzio had two singles for the Cougars.

Iozzio struck out 10 over fives scoreless innings of four-hit ball and junior Gavin Lubomski pitched two scoreless innings in the 2-0 home win over Millburn on Monday, April 20. Senior Benji Josefsberg went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and an RBI; senior Joey Kerner and sophomore Jake Livingstone each had two singles; and Angelou had a single and an RBI.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost to Montclair 8-7 on a walk-off in eight innings on Wednesday, April 15. Junior Lachlan Touhy went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs; and Ellis went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. Senior Joey Kerner went 1-for-2 with a triple, a hit-by-pitch and an RBI; and sophomore Jack Livingstone went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Columbia scored six runs in the top of the first inning. Montclair scored one in run in the bottom of the first and six runs in the second for a 7-6 lead. Columbia tied it with a run in the sixth inning.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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