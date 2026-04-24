Jack Pimm hurls shutout, leads West Orange HS baseball team past St. Benedict’s Prep, 1-0

WEST ORANGE — Senior Jack Pimm pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing seven hits and three walks, while striking out three, in a 99-pitch outing to lead the West Orange High School baseball team to a 1-0 win over St. Benedict’s Prep on Monday, April 20, at home.

Senior Jay Stevenson drove in the run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Mountaineers avenged a 13-3 loss at St. Benedict’s Prep in their previous game on Friday, Sept. 17, in Newark. WOHS snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 7-4 on the season.

The Mountaineers lost a heartbreaking 8-7 decision in nine innings to undefeated Caldwell on Wednesday, April 15, at Caldwell.

After Caldwell scored five runs in the bottom of the first, West Orange answered with five runs in the top of the second to tie it 5-5. Caldwell scored a run in the third inning, before WOHS scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings. Caldwell scored a run in the sixth to tie it 7-7.

Senior Shep Stevenson went 2-for-5 with two RBIs; junior Nicholas Riley had a single, a walk and two RBIs; and sophomore Aiden Ackerman had a single and drove in a run for the Mountaineers. Caldwell improved to 8-0.

In the April 17 loss at St. Benedict’s Prep, sophomore Jordan Jackson went 2-for-3 with two singles. Senior Liam Ramos was 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. Shep Stevenson was 1-for-3 with a double. Jay Stevenson was 1-for-3 with a triple.

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