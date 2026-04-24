April 24, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week

April 23, 2026 18
Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win BASE-SHP Sheppard1

Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win

April 22, 2026 15
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team rallies, but falls in overtime vs. Summit LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team rallies, but falls in overtime vs. Summit

April 15, 2026 48
Seton Hall Prep baseball coach Mike Sheppard Jr. earns 900th career win BASE-SHP Shep900th

Seton Hall Prep baseball coach Mike Sheppard Jr. earns 900th career win

April 15, 2026 80

Related Stories

LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

Jack Pimm hurls shutout, leads West Orange HS baseball team past St. Benedict’s Prep, 1-0

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 4
LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week

Jeff Goldberg April 23, 2026 18
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS track teams impress at Caravel Academy meet in Delaware

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 14
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS softball team wins four straight games

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 13
BASE-SHP Sheppard1
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win

Jeff Goldberg April 22, 2026 15
1 minute read

West Orange HS girls flag football team improves to 5-0

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 13

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton LOGO-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton

April 22, 2026 1
Photo gallery: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Newark Academy TRACK-GR 04.14g 2

Photo gallery: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Newark Academy

April 22, 2026 2
Columbia HS baseball team wins back-to-back games LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

Columbia HS baseball team wins back-to-back games

April 22, 2026 4
Jack Pimm hurls shutout, leads West Orange HS baseball team past St. Benedict’s Prep, 1-0 LOGO-WO 4

Jack Pimm hurls shutout, leads West Orange HS baseball team past St. Benedict’s Prep, 1-0

April 22, 2026 4

You may have missed

LOGO-SHP
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton

Jeff Goldberg April 22, 2026 1
TRACK-GR 04.14g
1 minute read

Photo gallery: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Newark Academy

Editor April 22, 2026 2
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS baseball team wins back-to-back games

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 4
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

Jack Pimm hurls shutout, leads West Orange HS baseball team past St. Benedict’s Prep, 1-0

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 4