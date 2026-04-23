WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls flag football team defeated Livingston and Weequahic to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Mountaineers defeated Livingston 60-0 on Friday, April 17, at home Junior quarterback Elianna Dennis passed for 234 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Mountaineers. Dennis threw two TD passes to senior Nola Dunan (4 catches for 65 yards) and one TD apiece to junior Shanise Barrino and Olivia Masse (5 catches for 62 yards).

WOHS defeated Weequahic 13-6 on Monday, April 20, at home. Dennis threw a 16-yard TD pass to Duncan in the second quarter and connected on a 7-yard TD pass to Masse in the third quarter.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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