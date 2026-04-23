MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team defeated West Essex 11-10 in overtime on Thursday, April 16, at West Essex in North Caldwell.

Senior Mason Wolpov had three goals, three assists and two ground balls; junior Jayson Webber had two goals and one assist with two GBs; senior Gabe O’Brien had two goals and one GB; junior Ethan Lewars scored one goal and added two assists and six GBs; and junior Mikey Provenzano added one goal. Junior Aidan Kleinman had three GBs and senior Nat Greenberg had two GBs. Kleinman also made 16 saves in net.

The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak. CHS then lost to Glen Ridge 17-5 on Monday, April 20, at home to move to 2-6 on the season. O’Brien had three goals and Wolpov had two goals.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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